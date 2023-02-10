One person is dead following a stabbing Friday at Harding High School in St. Paul.

Police responded shortly before noon Friday to the high school at 1540 6th St. E. a few blocks north of Interstate 94 in the Dayton's Bluff area. Shortly after 1 p.m., police confirmed that the incident was a stabbing at the school "where one person has died."

Police did not say whether the victim was a student. An update is expected this afternoon.

St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel said in a statement that "Due to a serious incident inside Harding High School, the school followed its safety procedures and went into a lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Saint Paul Police Department responded and are at the school. The school will remain in a hold in place until the building has been cleared."

Students were sent home for the day at 1:20 p.m, Stanzel said. Evening activities and weekend events have been cancelled at Harding.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of students streamed out of the school where dozens of squad cars were lined up as a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter hovered overhead. Several cars of parents picking up their children also waited outside the school.

Among the parents waiting were Tish Tensley and Felicia Henderson, whose children attend Harding. Henderson, whose daughter is a freshman, said she happened to drive by when she saw a large police presence.

"I got scared, I didn't know what was happening so I just stopped. There's been a lot going on at the school so it scared me," she said.

Tensley said she received a phone call from her daughter, a sophomore, saying she needed to be picked up immediately.

"She was real shaken in her voice and I said 'What happened?' She said someone had been stabbed and they're on lockdown," Tensley said. "I told her that she needed to stay calm and that she needed to sit tight because if she's on lockdown then there's no way that I could get her out."

Tensley, who was at work, told her daughter to stay in touch via text message while she headed to the school and waited outside.

The incident comes less than a month after a 15-year-old was arrested with a handgun at the school, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. No one was hurt in that incident.

Henderson and Tensley both said the incident comes amid heightened concerns for their students' safety. Tensley said her daughter was threatened with violence by a Harding classmate yesterday for cheering for her brother at a game, who was playing for Johnson High School. Two weeks ago, she said, a group of boys physically assaulted a girl just outside the school's entrance, sparking a brawl of dozens of kids while parents frantically tried to load their kids in the car.

"There was no police presence at the time," Henderson said. "There was just kids fighting."

Henderson said trouble at the school has escalated in recent years. Another daughter who graduated in 2018 rarely encountered problems.

"It wasn't always like this," she said.

Tensley and Henderson said that more violence can be avoided by providing community support and healing resources like yoga, reflexology or just open conversations that help young people express their frustrations.

"As parents we can say it's the school, but we can only put so much on the school, we have a responsibility for our community, for our people as well." she said.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.