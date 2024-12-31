Sheletta: Y’all knew former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic. I knew Kari D.

But I had one problem: I initially couldn’t get any of the legislators to speak at the rally. Because nothing like this had ever been done before, they didn’t know if I was leading with light and love or coming to torch the place. Kari D spoke up and spoke out for me. She even managed to bring Gov. Tim Walz to the event. She set up a meeting with him at the exact time of my event. When she got to his office, she said, “Let’s go check out Sheletta’s thing.” When they arrived together at the rotunda, they both addressed the crowd.