School board: The forgotten race

As a small body (nine persons in Minneapolis, smaller in other places), a school board needs to function with a high level of trust, collegiality, transparency and civility. Members will not always agree with one another or their superintendent, but they should demonstrate the ability to work with others, to be bridge-builders and collaborators, and to always act with respect toward the staff and community. Directors should have the needs of students as their north star, putting them at the center of decisionmaking. Furthermore, unlike a legislator, commissioner or council member, school boards have minimal staff support. That can often be overwhelming. It takes stamina and a significant time commitment to serve on a school board. Who is willing to put in the time and effort to be an effective board member?