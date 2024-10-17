Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
School board: The forgotten race
The questions voters should be asking.
By Pam Costain
In a dramatic election year such as this, with deeply consequential decisions before the voters, it is easy to overlook down-ballot races. That is a shame because the more local the race, the more directly your vote impacts your community, friends and neighbors. Among the most overlooked races each year are those for school board.
Many people don’t think about school board until the night before they vote. They know little about the candidates and are uncertain where to find the information. It’s often too late for a candidate forum and few are held anyway. As a result, people often make school board choices based on vague familiarity with a name or a quick glance at a sample ballot. There is little thoughtful reflection on who can best serve the needs of the next generation.
Larger school boards in Minnesota are responsible for overseeing annual operating budgets of more than $700 million, with shortfalls that can blossom to as much as $100 million. Too many directors lack the financial acumen or even interest to adequately oversee budgets of this magnitude or complexity. Voters should ask who among the candidates they believe can make informed decisions about a complex and chronically underfunded budget. Who has the fortitude to make principled, even unpopular, choices because that is what is required? Who can manage budgets with a long-term perspective?
Directors also need to understand governance and to “stay in their lane.” They are the policymaking body of a district and the group that holds the superintendent and her staff accountable for meeting their goals. They should not interfere in the day-to-day operations of a district by involving themselves in internal school conflicts, staffing issues or grievances, and they should definitely not be in the business of banning books, censoring curricula or attempting to promote a specific ideology. Who among the candidates demonstrates an understanding of governance? Who has board experience in any sector, nonprofit, public or private?
As a small body (nine persons in Minneapolis, smaller in other places), a school board needs to function with a high level of trust, collegiality, transparency and civility. Members will not always agree with one another or their superintendent, but they should demonstrate the ability to work with others, to be bridge-builders and collaborators, and to always act with respect toward the staff and community. Directors should have the needs of students as their north star, putting them at the center of decisionmaking. Furthermore, unlike a legislator, commissioner or council member, school boards have minimal staff support. That can often be overwhelming. It takes stamina and a significant time commitment to serve on a school board. Who is willing to put in the time and effort to be an effective board member?
Currently, school board elections leave much to be desired. Often there is only a single candidate running — or only one serious candidate, who is often the incumbent. There is no competition for ideas or the weighing of relevant experience. In Minneapolis, for example, four board positions are open this year, but only one has a competitive race. This lack of competition shortchanges everyone. A lively and highly competitive race can energize a community and engage citizens to think about their schools and the relationship between our public schools and the city’s health and future.
I am watching District Six (southwest Minneapolis) closely because it has the only competitive race this year. Lara Bergman, an early childhood educator, policy analyst and current Minneapolis parent is running against Greta Callahan, the immediate past president of the Minneapolis teacher’s union. There are stark differences between the two candidates. I am giving my support to Lara Bergman, who I believe will be the bridge-builder, collaborator, finance whiz and early childhood advocate that the district needs. She is the only candidate prioritizing literacy, good governance and financial sustainability. She has bold and innovative ideas, while also inviting dialogue, active listening and a commitment to solving problems.
But don’t take my word for it. Look at the candidate’s records, policy positions and words in recent forums and interviews. Be an informed voter and demonstrate that you care about the health and well-being of our public schools. School boards matter.
Pam Costain was a member of the Minneapolis school board from 2007 to 2010.
