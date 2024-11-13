Ronnie is the one the book is most concerned with. When the baby girl is found, she’s brought to Ronnie and her father, Dr. Jack Troy, who practices out of their home. Jack sees how important the child is to Ronnie, so they try to keep her secret, rather than consign her to government care. In part, this is because Jack blames himself for having thwarted Ronnie’s romantic prospects but also it’s because both Jack and Ronnie mourn the wife/mother who was taken from them at a young age and whom Ronnie echoes in her interactions with the baby: “Ronnie floated into a doubled peace, in which she was both the one holding the baby, and the one being held.”