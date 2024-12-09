Review: Dancers in ‘Plantulary’ make a plea to understand plants and a pledge to love them

“Plantulary” functions as a love letter to plants, and also a lexicon of their secrets, translated into movement and language. Dance companies don’t typically publish their dance scores along with their program notes, but Aniccha Arts does just that. The words and their embodied, abstract definitions are listed on a two-sided piece of paper handed out to audience members as they enter the space. The text design is by playwright and performance maker Rachel Jendrzejewski. Dancers speak, and sometimes sing the words and perform them with an original movement vocabulary.