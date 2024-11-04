Remembering Quincy Jones: 10 career-spanning songs to celebrate his legacy

Those looking to kickstart their Jones listening journey at the very beginning of his career could do so with ''Liza,'' from his first album, ''Jazz Abroad,'' a joint release with Roy Haynes. For everyone else, look to his arrangements on 1963's ''Ella and Basie!,'' an album by Fitzgerald with Count Basie's orchestra. Moving from just vocals and bass before building into its own grandness — not to mention, a delightful scat solo from Fitzgerald — ''Honeysuckle Rose'' from the album is an exemplar of Jones' jazz brilliance.