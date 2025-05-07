States sue over Trump blocking billions of dollars for electric vehicle charging

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seventeen states are suing President Donald Trump 's administration for withholding billions of dollars in funding for the buildout of electric vehicle chargers, according to a federal lawsuit announced Wednesday.
The move comes after the Trump administration in February directed states to stop spending money for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that was allocated under President Joe Biden. The program set out to allocate $5 billion over five years to states, of which an estimated $3.3 billion had already been made available.
The lawsuit challenges the Federal Highway Administration's authority to halt the funding, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office. He led the suit alongside attorneys general from Colorado and Washington. They argue Congress, which approved the money in 2021 as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, holds that authority.
''The President continues to roll back environmental and climate change protections, this time illegally stripping away billions of dollars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, all to line the pockets of his Big Oil friends,'' Bonta, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Some states with projects running under the program have already been reimbursed by the federal government. Others are still contracting for their sites. Still others had halted their plans by the time the Trump administration ordered states to stop their spending. Regardless, getting these chargers installed and operating has been a slow process with contracting challenges, permitting delays and complex electrical upgrades.
It was expected that states would fight against the federal government's efforts to slow the nation's electric vehicle charger buildout. New York, for example, part of the suit, has been awarded over $175 million in federal funds from the program, and state officials say $120 million is currently being withheld by the Trump administration.
Even electric carmaker Tesla, run by Elon Musk, who has spearheaded Trump's Department of Government Efficiency efforts, benefited greatly from funding under the program, receiving millions of dollars to expand its already-massive footprint of chargers in the U.S.
Despite threats to the program, experts have said they expect the nation's EV charging buildout to continue as automakers look to make good on massive electrification ambitions.