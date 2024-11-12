Readers Write: Women’s safety, election analysis, Trump’s win, Harris’ loss

I want to push back hard against the tone of criticism about Democratic losses Tuesday, especially those suggesting that the party has gotten “too progressive” and neglected rural folk, farmers and workers. There is no “next election” for children who are growing up bullied, minimized, mocked and persecuted in school and other social settings. We either reach out to all our children and their families, LGBTQ+ and trans people, immigrants, people of color — all of them deserving of acknowledgment and support — now, or abandon them to the machines of abuse. I am proud that the Democratic Party embraces the diverse members of our society. It has always sought to protect the rights of farmers, workers and middle-class people. Nobody has been diminished by including those who are most persecuted and least understood by the majority.