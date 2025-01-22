Readers Write: Walz budget proposal, President Trump, headlines

What an unfortunate and misleading pull quote dominating the front page of Tuesday’s paper. Yes, I know the new president made this claim during his inauguration, but from the full body of his remarks and actions during the day, it’s clear that things will be far from golden for most of us. The list is too long for this letter, but suffice it to say that anyone who cares about the impact of climate change, equity for women and people of color, worldwide health issues, lowered drug prices and a federal workforce removed from partisanship have nothing to celebrate, not to mention those who believe in jury-determined consequences for those who commit violence in an effort to undermine our democracy. Soon, only the billionaires will be celebrating as their wealth and power continue to grow. Students of history will understand what this return to the Gilded Age holds in store for our nation, its people and its reputation around the world. I grieve for all those who will suffer in the months and years ahead.