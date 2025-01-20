Readers Write: Trump sworn in, Citizens United, government work

Now that MAGA voters have placed their faith in Trump, let’s see if he brings the relief he promised. Or will he seek to distract us from those promises by declaring other controversial goals? Will grocery and gasoline prices significantly decline? Will homes become more affordable? Will he adopt humane border measures better than what was proposed by the legislation that he killed? Will public health care be improved? Will he replace Obamacare with a better plan? He has frequently stated that he has a better health care plan — will our health care options be improved by his better plan? Will those who are economically disadvantaged find that their lives have been improved? Will medium- and low-income earners experience significant improvement in their tax burdens? Will our national debt be reduced? Will our international alliances be strong? Will our prior reliance on the rule of law and on court enforcement continue to be justified? Will the free press be threatened? Will he replace “fake news” with his own news? What improvements will Trump bring to our daily lives, to knowing truth and to our international security? Will our federal law enforcement agencies continue to be enabled to investigate crime and danger without political interference?