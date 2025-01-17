Notes from the Deep State

But wait: Aren’t government workers driven by partisan politics? No. To put forward their hippy-dippy do-gooder agendas? No … well, maybe a little bit. But politics of the red/blue variety motivated no one. Am I saying I’d never seen politics in state agencies? No. In fact, I can think of several well-reported times it did, but only under one governor who shall go nameless (I’ll call him T-Paw for short) who reached down to alter materials and reports for political gain. It didn’t work out well for T-Paw or his commissioner, which just reinforces my point that in my experience state workers are beholden only to pesky things like reality, facts and truth.