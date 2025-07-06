Advocates turn Cedar River into recreation destination

Tim Ruzek loved to bike around the waterways growing up in Austin, exploring where Turtle Creek met the Cedar River. But he wasn’t a fan of the water, which back in the day was filled with mud and gunk he didn’t want to touch.
Nowadays, the former newspaper reporter-turned-outreach coordinator for the Mower Soil and Water Conservation District is seeing more people who want to get in the water after more than a decade’s worth of work trying to boost recreational activities along the river.
“That’s why we’re doing this,” Ruzek said. “It’s a really beautiful corridor. A lot of people don’t realize that when you have so much farmland around.”
Advocates like Ruzek are promoting the Cedar as a peaceful place to kayak and fish. In an effort to draw more tourism, plans are underway to make part of the river in downtown Austin into whitewater rapids.
It hasn’t been easy going, however. The Cedar River Watershed District has created only four new access points along the Cedar and nearby tributaries since the Minnesota Legislature made it a state water trail in 2011.
A new access point along the Cedar River State Water Trail, stretching 25 miles from Lansing Township north of Austin to the Iowa border, is on the way after the Mower County Board formally approved it earlier this month following a decade’s worth of work to set it up.
The Orchard Creek Access along Hwy. 105 in Lyle Township is set to be built later this summer, but work initially began around 2015 as local water officials eyed the site but couldn’t secure funding or straighten out property record issues.
That changed after state Department of Natural Resources staff connected the soil and watershed district with engineers, while the Austin-based Hormel Foundation allocated $95,000 toward the project. A DNR grant and up to $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds will make up the rest.