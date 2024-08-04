AUSTIN – What started as a pandemic-era thought has grown into a citywide mission here: to create a park centering on whitewater rapids in the middle of downtown, creating better water quality and spurring future development.
The Austin Whitewater on the Cedar project has garnered community support over the past year, ever since a Hormel Foods Corp. engineer dreamed the idea up while trying to figure out how to kayak down the Cedar River.
“At the same time, Albert Lea was dredging their lake and I thought, ‘What does Austin have that they could capitalize on?,’” said Nate Smit.
After hearing about similar projects in other parts of the U.S., Smit reached out to a number of advocates in the area, including the Mower County Soil and Water Conservation District and the city’s tourism board — Discover Austin — to drum up support. Though city officials weren’t on board at first, Smit and others slowly convinced them to come around.
“We were kind of like the heretics,” Smit said. “Everybody couldn’t understand how we could do this in a flat county, but some city officials got it.”
Advocates commissioned a feasibility report last year that laid out how whitewater rapids could work along the Cedar River, which has two dams in town that restricts travel currently. One dam, at Fourth Avenue NE., was built more than a century ago to divert water to a defunct mill and create a sizable pond near downtown.