Leslie Fhima stays mostly in background during her ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ debut

The Minnesota native took a back seat to younger singles on the ABC series on Tuesday’s broadcast.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 2:45AM
Minnesotan Leslie Fhima, third from the left in the front row, is one of the "Golden" veterans joining this season of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise."

Leslie Fhima arrived Tuesday on “Bachelor in Paradise,” sailing to a Costa Rican resort already awash in high drama. But the Minnesota native didn’t make much of a splash.

During her time on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor,” in 2023, Fhima was often the center of attention, developing a solid fan base as she finished second in the quest to win Gerry Turner’s heart.

But in Tuesday’s two-hour episode, the 66-year-old fitness instructor hovered mostly in the background while cameras focused on the younger singles.

Fhima wasn’t the only senior to get overlooked. This is the first time in the summer show’s 10 seasons that contestants form “The Golden Bachelor” and “The Golden Bachelorette” were invited to join the fun.

But when the first batch of elders, who didn’t arrive until the third episode, were largely used as excuses for corny jokes about taking Cialis, getting sleepy and urinating in the hot tub. One of them was captured toppling off an inflatable toy in the pool.

The seniors started to get more attention in the last 30 minutes. Kathy Swarts, 72, admitted she had once slept with another person while her partner was in the same house, a revelation that earned her a key to the VIP suite. She ended up inviting Keith Gordon, 63, to the suite for champagne and a late-night swim.

Fhima wasn’t filmed flirting with anyone, but she did get a chance to boast about her past brushes with Prince, Kenny G and Usher. And her introduction video was one of the most charming.

“If one of the younger guys approaches me, I would have to give some serious thought to the idea,” she said. “Why not? It works for Cher.“

Most of Tuesday’s actions revolved around romantic entanglements involving the bikini-clad participants under 35. A considerable chunk of the episode was dedicated to promoting a new installment of the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise.

Perhaps Fhima and the others who are 60 and over will get more attention in future episodes. “Bachelor in Paradise’ returns to its regular 7 p.m. Monday time slot next week.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

