Tolkkinen: No shrubs, no native grasses. Was I really driving through southern Minnesota?

Farmers, or, as they’re called nowadays, agricultural producers, are simply guilty of something many of us do. It’s hard to see the bigger picture and easier to focus on what immediately affects you. In their case, yield, profit margins, and what the crops look like to neighboring farmers. It’s about paying off bank loans and trading up for more efficient equipment and thinking about how to hand over the farm to the next generation. It’s finding a guy to repair your tractor and forking over thousands of dollars for an engine overhaul. It’s about being surrounded by people who also grow or market corn and maybe don’t ever think about why we don’t see as many butterflies nowadays.