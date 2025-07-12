Tolkkinen: No shrubs, no native grasses. Was I really driving through southern Minnesota?

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA - On a May drive through southern Minnesota I was profoundly disturbed by what I saw.
For miles upon miles of country road, black soil stretched as far as I could see, an ocean of land seemingly devoid of life. No shrubs, no native grasses, no grasses at all, and here and there a farmhouse surrounded by a windbreak of trees. The land had been worked and sprayed with chemicals and refined to where only two things are allowed to live: Corn or soybeans. No milkweed or coneflower, no big bluestem or switchgrass, none of the native plants that for millennia fed an array of wildlife and people.
From Morris to Windom, from Mankato to Albert Lea, and north of Red Wing, a state that prides itself on its love of nature nourishes the tip of a dead zone that researchers recently compared with the Sahara Desert.
It is part of the Midwest Corn Belt, a region so bereft of life that migrating birds fly quickly over it as they would other inhospitable geographies, the researchers said.
Even summer brings no respite. While farm fields become green with corn and soybeans, many crops can poison insects that eat them, because insecticide is built into the seed. This increases crop yields and therefore profits and the farm economy, but at the cost of insects, birds, bats and other critters.
Farmers don’t want to kill birds or butterflies. Who would? Nobody markets seed or sprays saying, “Hey, this will fatten your pocketbook but by the way, you won’t see meadowlarks singing on your fenceposts anymore.”
The fenceposts are gone anyway. They were in the way of the increasingly huge farm fields.
And various farming practices do kill birds and insects, sometimes directly, sometimes by removing habitat or food source. From 1970 to 2020, the U.S. and Canada lost nearly a third of their birds. Grassland birds such as bobolinks have seen even steeper declines.