Reusse: Before dot-com, print deadlines made stories of their own

4. Oct. 26, 1991. Charlie Leibrandt throws his changeup, Kirby Puckett hits his home run, and there will be a seventh game of the World Series vs. the Braves in the Metrodome. The Star Tribune presses are running. We’re trying to get the copy in time for the stop that will take place, however briefly. And then from the interview room, as we’re cranking in the press box, we hear over the intercom Jack Morris being asked his thoughts on getting this chance to pitch Game 7.