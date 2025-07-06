Reusse: Before dot-com, print deadlines made stories of their own

There are deadline moments that will stick with an old newspaper combatant endlessly. A career-long favorite occurred late on the night of Nov. 19, 1965, and yes, it did involve Sid Hartman.
I was in my third year as a copy boy in the Minneapolis Morning Tribune’s sports department, and thus had enough familiarity to be a go-to for Sid’s more improbable tasks.
It was nearing 11 p.m., and Sid had been at the Gophers’ Friday night gathering of media, select boosters and athletic department employees that preceded home football games — in this case, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin in the season finale.
Sid handed me one of his hunks of paper with the names of “Paul Klungness” and a New Jersey hotel scribbled on it. “This kid is from Thief River [Falls], he plays for Dartmouth, and the team is at that hotel; call there and ring his room.” he said.
I said: “Sid. It’s midnight in New Jersey. They aren’t waking up a Dartmouth player at midnight before he plays for the Ivy League championship.”
Sid’s response: “Just do it.”
I got the hotel operator. She basically told me I was nuts in asking for a player’s room. Informed of this, Sid said, “Give me the phone,” and he harangued the operator until she agreed to ring the room of Bob Blackman, the Dartmouth coach.
And through great coercing, Sid was able to get a couple of quotes from the hard-nosed Dartmouth coach on Klungness and get an item on an Ivy League showdown with Princeton in the latest edition.