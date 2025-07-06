Minnesota Poll: TV most popular source for news but social media is rising

The way Minnesotans see the world and what they know about it is tied to their preferred source of news, with 81% of newspaper readers saying President Donald Trump has acted beyond his authority as president, and only 47% of television viewers saying the same thing, according to a new poll.
The latest Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll found that the medium matters, that television is the preferred source of news for 46% of respondents, and that many Minnesotans find themselves wanting to take a break from it all.
“Sometimes it can get overwhelming with all of the bickering back and forth and back and forth,” said Connie Semmelroth, 63, a nurse practitioner from Proctor, Minn. Semmelroth said she’s tired of the “boasting” on social media and the preponderance of misleading things online.
She gets most of her news from television, including her local station, WDIO in Duluth, and either NBC or MSNBC. She’ll verify reports by checking a couple of different sources, but the rancor around news and politics drives her away. She’s mostly given up posting on Facebook because it’s become so mean-spirited.
“I don’t even want to put anything on there anymore,” she said.
The poll found Trump voters were more likely than Minnesotans who voted for Democrat Kamala Harris to prefer television (51% to 42%) and Harris voters more likely to prefer print (13% to 3%).
(Scroll to the end of this article for full results for each question. More information about the poll methodology, a demographic breakdown of the sample and a map of the poll regions can be found at startribune.com/methodology.)
The poll’s findings are based on interviews with 800 Minnesota registered voters conducted June 16-18, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.