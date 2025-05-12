Readers Write: The Emoluments Clauses, Trump administration, U regents

It is not right for members of the Legislature to ignore their responsibilities to vote on the regents. The people of Minnesota are ill-served when their legislators snooze. If regents are not selected before the Legislature adjourns, any new regents appointed by Gov. Tim Walz will serve for only two years, instead of the usual six, forcing the Legislature to elect eight new regents in 2027. This throws off the staggered terms of the regents and creates extra work and resource use that is entirely avoidable.