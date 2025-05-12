Readers Write: The Emoluments Clauses, Trump administration, U regents

•••
When the Constitution was drafted, the framers knew that even the best, most honorable people might be tempted to profit from their position in the new republic. To guard against this corruption, the Emoluments Clause was included in Section 9 of Article I. It was called the Foreign Emoluments Clause because it was written to prevent foreign governments from trying to purchase influence in the American government. There is also a second reference to emoluments in Article II. This one is targeted more specifically at presidential compensation.
During his first term, President Donald Trump seldom missed an opportunity to profit from his office. The grifter-in-chief rented his properties to the government at inflated prices. Twice, the Supreme Court turned a blind eye to Trump’s profiteering at the public expense. His Republican sycophants just chuckled and ignored the taint of corruption.
Recently, Trump sold meme coins of himself. If you bid enough, you get dinner at the White House. All money raised went directly into Trump’s pocket. It also seems the Qataris are floating the possibility of buying Trump a new 747.
I have long ago given up the naive belief that there remained enough integrity in the Republican Party to check the excesses of this administration. But these latest violations of the Emoluments Clauses are so blatant and brazen that even the most die-hard Republican must demand that the practice of selling presidential influence must stop. The Oval Office was once occupied by giants. Now we have a felon and con man. President Harry Truman once said that no honest man could ever leave office richer than when he entered it. In this, Truman was right.
Timothy McLean, Blaine
