Readers Write: Trump’s win, ‘wrongful conception’ lawsuit

We may never know the exact reason(s) a convicted criminal was preferred over a Black woman with excellent qualifications (district attorney, attorney general, senator, vice president). When I read some explanations, I hear many misinformed people. For example, the Star Tribune featured one woman who voted for Trump who said she did so because she didn’t believe women should be allowed to have an abortion to save the life of the mother because she did not think pregnancy could risk a woman’s life without warning! She lacked knowledge of the dangers of pregnancies. Another woman Trump voter said she voted for Trump because she believed he was a “family man”! She did not seem to have the knowledge that he has been married three times with infidelity as the theme. Many people defend their vote for Trump saying it was about the economy even though Trump will almost certainly inherit a better economy than when he left office in 2021.