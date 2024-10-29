Readers Write: Presidential, judicial, Second District and Senate races

I read the portion of the Reader’s Write section from last week about Donald Trump, “The way his supporters see it” (Oct. 25). As an emotionally charged and illogical liberal voter, I’m willing to admit to not being enough of an economic expert or policy wonk to make any opposing statements similar to those that bring these authors to their conclusions. There are, however, some things I feel I can conclude just from harking back to high school civics and common sense. First of all, the president can propose fiscal policy until he turns purple, but none of it happens unless the legislative branch — Congress — passes the bills. Second, we have a capitalist economy that is not, by definition, directly controlled by the federal government or the president, right? Lastly and rhetorically speaking: How can anyone believe that the economy is so simple that any economic rise or fall that happens after Jan. 20 and lasts for the four years following can only be directly attributed to the one individual who just walked across the White House threshold? I’m not going to base my vote on either presidential candidate’s fiscal policy proposals based on tired party-based rhetoric and therefore equivalent to pandering political pablum.