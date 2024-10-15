Election 2024 analysis from the Editorial Board: Key concerns for Second District voters

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.
Key concerns for Second District voters
Incumbent Angie Craig faces challenger Joe Teirab in the competitive congressional district.
From farm fields near Le Center to a Fleet Farm in Lakeville, Minnesota’s Second Congressional District includes suburbs, exurbs and rural towns in between. Accordingly, unlike the more urban or rural Minnesota districts, there’s more variance in the key concerns of constituents, which is one of the reasons it’s Minnesota’s most competitive congressional district, swinging between previous Republican Reps. John Kline and Jason Lewis to Angie Craig, the DFLer who has held the seat for three terms.
Joe Teirab — a former U.S. Marine who was deployed to Iraq and who previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney — aims to swing the district back to the Republican congressional column.
Beyond issues with resonance nearly everywhere like inflation, immigration, international affairs and reproductive rights, agriculture and the farm bill are of particular importance to the district. Craig, a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, is currently working directly with the Republican committee chair in a quest to pass a bipartisan farm bill.
Craig and her fellow Democrats are “willing to compromise and negotiate” but she resists taking more funds from food assistance programs, taking away “climate guardrails” and passing a bill that seems to favor southern states’ crops of “cotton and peanuts over corn and soybeans.” Teirab has indicated in the Star Tribune’s voter guide that he backs the bill that came out of committee and according to his website will push for a “robust” farm bill.
The importance of a balanced, bipartisan farm bill cannot be overstated for this state and the Second District. Its impact on the agricultural sector influences prices for consumers already reeling from inflation as well as those needing governmental food assistance. Continued advancements in rural broadband are essential, too, an issue that both candidates are likely to advocate for.
Kitchen-table economics are crucial to the district as well, just as they are nationwide. After an inflation spiral (or shock, in some grocery aisles), the rate of price increases has cooled to the point that the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates — a move that will hopefully, eventually, make housing more affordable, another key concern in the district. With this issue control of Congress is paramount, considering how many economic initiatives require legislative approval.
Control of the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue matters a great deal, too, especially since former President Donald Trump is heavily emphasizing tariff increases, which a vast majority of economists (and what used to pass as Republican orthodoxy) suggest would fuel yet more inflation.
Many, if not most, other issues will rely more on control of Congress and the White House than any individual member. Craig emphasizes that her voting record puts her in the top 3% of most bipartisan U.S. House members, according to the nonpartisan Common Ground Committee. As the challenger, Teirab does not have a commensurate record to analyze. As a new legislator, he’d be expected to support party leadership’s priorities. It’s unknown if, or how often, he would buck Republican leadership.
For instance, Teirab’s website promotes “‘peace through strength’ foreign policy and support [for] our allies.” What does that mean? Trump wouldn’t indicate during the presidential debate if he wants Ukraine to win its war with Russia. And running mate Sen. JD Vance has previously proclaimed, “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”
Securing the southern border and immigration reform is another pressing issue for the next president and Congress. Craig stressed the multiple times she has bucked Biden administration initiatives on the border and in particular pushed for legislation intended to combat the fentanyl crisis. Craig backs the bipartisan immigration-reform bill that was mostly engineered by a Republican senator. Teirab’s position on the bill is unclear.
America needs immigrants to match the needs of its evolving economy. Indeed, Teirab touts that he is “the proud son of an African immigrant from Sudan.” But it’s not clear where he stands on immigration reform. The country needs such reform, which can only truly be achieved by bipartisan compromise. (Other issues, like reproductive rights, seem immune to such an accord.)
In such an evenly divided country (and Congress, most likely), bipartisan compromise will also be needed to tackle other vexing challenges at home and abroad. Compromise will require sacrifice, a concept not usually featured on lawn signs and bumper stickers.
Districts that swing like the Second generally produce more moderate candidates and congressional representatives, suggesting bipartisan leadership is essential and valued. This history is something voters — and the eventual victor — should prioritize.
Incumbent Angie Craig faces challenger Joe Teirab in the competitive congressional district.