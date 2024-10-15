Election 2024 analysis from the Editorial Board: Key concerns for Second District voters

Many, if not most, other issues will rely more on control of Congress and the White House than any individual member. Craig emphasizes that her voting record puts her in the top 3% of most bipartisan U.S. House members, according to the nonpartisan Common Ground Committee. As the challenger, Teirab does not have a commensurate record to analyze. As a new legislator, he’d be expected to support party leadership’s priorities. It’s unknown if, or how often, he would buck Republican leadership.