Readers Write: National debt, Medicaid, Hezbollah pager attack, what hunting critics miss

Nor can one believe that smarter heads will prevail and prevent this 150-mph race to the cliff without a guardrail. Which politician would even dare to seek national office by calling for a $2 trillion cut in the federal budget (that is our current budget deficit)? History, both long term and recent, clearly shows that other countries have democratically sailed right off the edge of the cliff without making any cuts to spending whatsoever. For example, by 2010 Greek governments of each and every political party supported massive deficit spending in election after election with the voting public believing that somehow, some way, something would save Greece from a catastrophic economic collapse. Madness prevailed, no one would loan Greece any more money, the Greek economy collapsed, and it took the country years of life-destroying cuts and zero economic growth to regain any improvement in that economic mess.