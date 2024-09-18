Readers Write: ‘Childless cat ladies,’ JD Vance, crime, bear hunting

In reference to Wednesday’s front-page article, “‘Owen was a hero,’” about a boy who saved his father from a bear they were trying to hunt: While he certainly deserves the attention he is getting for saving his father from the clutches of a bear, I have to question what got the two of them in that situation in the first place. I have never been able to understand the joy a hunter gets from shooting and killing a completely unsuspecting, innocent animal, a living being totally powerless at the hands of a human with a gun. As the national debate about gun control and the senseless loss of human lives continues, perhaps we should also take into account the thousands — millions? — of innocent animal lives that guns take every year, as well.