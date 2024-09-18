Pager attack and the risks of a broader war

Ross, a distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, had a diplomatic career that spanned administrations from George H.W. Bush to Barack Obama. He said that the Mideast “is more perilous than it’s been before because of the multiplicity of actors who have weapons that we have.” He pointed particularly to Iran, which is poised to start supplying Russia with not just drones but missiles. “But I also think there’s kind of a built-in tempering, because of Iran’s fear of a direct war with us.” That’s in part the result of the U.S. show of force in the region since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.