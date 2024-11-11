Readers Write: Kimball Court safety, Cedar Lake, Minneapolis skating rinks, the border

However, I left the meeting unsure if our immediate safety concerns were a priority for the city. The questions came in many forms: Why isn’t there additional security available for Kimball Court now? What immediate resources are available for concerning activity near (but not on) Kimball Court property? What needs to happen for the city to realize additional resources are needed? The answers felt insufficient: There isn’t enough money right now. Call 911. We are putting a lot of resources into the area already. The resounding message from the community was clear: It isn’t enough. The current state is unsustainable. If providing supportive housing is a priority for the city of St. Paul, then ensuring the resources needed are made available is an obligation. At present, it feels like the Hamline Midway community is being asked to sacrifice our safety as collateral damage to combat homelessness and the opioid epidemic. I would like the city of St. Paul to prioritize both supportive housing and the immediate safety of the Hamline Midway neighborhood.