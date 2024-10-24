Koerth: This land is our land. But it sure feels like their land.

At first, this is going to feel like strolling in a patch of park near some stranger’s backyard. As you go further, it will start to feel like you are just straight up standing in some stranger’s backyard. This is because you are. But you are also in a park. The growing discomfort really comes to a head as you find yourself at the base of a boulder retaining wall. A path rises up through the middle of the stones, passing a finely landscaped patio just waiting for someone to sit and sip an old fashioned as they watch the sunset. And, technically, I suppose, that someone could be me. Or you. Thanks to ongoing construction at the site, the property line is clearly marked. The path, the patio, the cascading layers of smooth rocks stretching down to the lakeshore — it’s all on land that belongs to the city park board. The homeowners are allowed to build there. But you’re also allowed to be there.