Koerth: Finding a “third place” in a park while eating garlic bread with strangers

This thing that maybe should have been awkward and uncomfortable was, instead, magic. And I think the pixie dust in the equation was a park actually being used as a “third place.” You’ve probably heard that term quite a bit over the past few years. Since COVID-19 temporarily (and in some cases, permanently) shifted society toward a higher degree of home-bound isolation, “third places” have become the way we talk about the social lives we miss. Often, people use the term to just mean somewhere that is not your house or your office, but where you can meet up with others. Those queers eating garlic bread in the park, however, reminded me that the concept of a third place is about more than a location. A park could be a third place, or it might not. It all depends on how it’s used.