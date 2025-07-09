Denker: Partisan politics are so 2024. Now we’re facing something much worse.

But to do so, we have to let past narratives stay in the past. Divisions of Republican or Democrat are no longer helpful. As evidenced by the passage of the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” today’s Republicans are powerful only insofar as they enact Trump’s increasingly plutocratic, Gilded Age, Christian Nationalist agenda. And by the way, for my fellow American Christians, any lip service to this being a “Christian” agenda died when the goal became defunding aid for poor people, children and elderly people. That idea died when we decided that rather than abiding by the biblical mandate to care for the stranger and to turn the other cheek, we’d rather exile the stranger and threaten his death.