Denker: Partisan politics are so 2024. Now we’re facing something much worse.

As we creep toward America’s 250th birthday, the national narrative has changed — and it’s time for all of us to catch up if we care about the future of our country.
A year ago after Fourth of July weekend, partisan squabbles and intraparty debates were still somewhat relevant as Democrats tried to recover from then-President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate appearance just a week before.
Everything changed a couple days later when a shooter in rural Pennsylvania attempted to assassinate then-candidate Donald Trump during a presidential campaign event. Reportedly, a bullet, or a bullet fragment, grazed his right ear. Trump, all 78 years of age himself at that time, dropped to the floor. But then, bloodied yet triumphant, he rose to his feet, his fist in the air.
“Fight! Fight! Fight!” he said, a battle cry that three days later, at the Republican National Convention in the battleground state of Wisconsin, would become a shared anthem, the hymn of a movement, a paean to a figure who’d been elevated to almost-messianic status. Speakers would tell rapt crowds that Trump had been selected by God and saved for this very moment.
While Democrats bragged about crowds at celebrity-driven, blockbuster events, and national media outlets continued their traditional “horse-race” campaign coverage, something altogether un-American was brewing underneath the surface, something that really had nothing to with either Republicans or Democrats. Trump’s campaign and his supporters were investing in a much bigger project, a plan to reshape the country according to fundamentalist Christian values, nativist immigration policy and economic policy slanted toward the wealthy few.
With the promise of an anti-vaxxer Kennedy to lead America’s public health agencies, the scrambling of partisanship ahead of November’s election was complete. Trump won, of course, with key victories in Midwestern swing states. While Democrats and national media outlets turned to the same overpaid pundits and consultants to explain what went wrong, the new administration took office in late January and immediately set to work putting into action its promised agenda, which was no secret. It was all laid out in Project 2025, a 900-page policy blueprint that is available on Amazon which, of course, Trump had claimed leading up to the election that he had not read, and did not plan to implement.