Readers Write: Patriotism, campaign strategy, elections, the border, St. Paul ballot question, BWCA

I agree we need to fix our border and come up with a comprehensive immigration policy, but let’s stop with the whole wall baloney. A wall does not work. Just look at Israel. There is a wall from end to end around Gaza. That wall is about 25 miles long and goes deep underground to prevent tunneling. It is 20-some feet high with barbed wire on top, and it includes thick concrete walls, plus sensors and alarm devices. In addition it has the ability to shoot machine guns remotely. The estimated cost (on the low end) was $833 million. That equals over $33 million per mile. Now take that per-mile cost and apply it to our approximately 1,954 miles of southern border. The cost would be astronomical. Taxes would have to go up significantly to cover the cost. The strong and impressive wall Israel built did not keep terrorist invaders out. Do we U.S. citizens really want to spend this much of our hard-earned money on something that is proven to not work?