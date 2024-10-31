Readers Write: Inflation, Harris calling Trump ‘fascist,’ deportation, Stearns County referendum

I laid awake in the night considering how Trump would deport millions of illegal immigrants. According to the Department of Homeland Security in 2022, there are over 11 million of them. How would this happen? Who would identify and gather all these people? Would they be awakened in the night and ushered into arenas until transportation could be provided back to their homeland? Who would pay for all this? Assuming they would board planes, 30,000 flights (an average of 400 per flight) would be needed to transport them to their homelands: El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, etc. And this wouldn’t just be the workers, it would also be their families — women, children, babies. But wait — the children born in the U.S. are legal, right? Would they then be separated and be left behind? Who would provide food, water, beds and diapers and address medical needs? Or would they be left like the Jews were to fend for themselves until transported? And would they be accepted or mistreated back in their home country?