Readers Write: Election Day, Native history, no-kill shelters, Taylor Swift vs. Billie Eilish

Many thanks to Prof. Anton Treuer for his piece in Monday’s edition (“On the Biden apology for Native American boarding schools,” Strib Voices, Nov. 4). As a non-Native, it’s been my privilege to volunteer with the Minneapolis Native community for almost two decades. In that experience, I found an ethos that was so compatible with my upbringing as an upper-middle-class white person. Treuer’s perspective on President Joe Biden’s apology told it like it is: a small first step toward reconciliation with our Native brethren — but an authentic, sincere, important step. And underlying Treuer’s comments is the broader theme of Native tradition that puts community above the individual, selflessness above self. Yes, he says, if you’re a Native person whose bitterness is so overwhelming that you cannot accept Biden’s apology, so be it. But don’t be an impediment against this small step toward progress. And to the non-Native community that is discomforted by Biden’s exposure of our genocidal behavior toward Indigenous peoples, Treuer’s subtext is simple. “Shutting up” about this embarrassing past isn’t going to make it disappear. Finally, as a teacher, and in fine Native tradition, Treuer employs storytelling as a didactic tool. His metaphor of a baby taking their first steps, and the fine future that lies ahead, is so perfect.