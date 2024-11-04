Readers Write: Election Day, Native history, no-kill shelters, Taylor Swift vs. Billie Eilish
Keep your eyes on what matters this Election Day.
•••
Two recent events reminded me that in spite of the political vitriol, spewed venomous disinformation, etc., that’s occupied our lives (and will probably continue even after the election results are in), to borrow Anne Frank’s words, “I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
Pollyannaish thinking? Maybe. Nevertheless, there’s truth and proof in what she wrote. Where? Believe it or not, in sports.
If you weren’t into watching the World Series, you missed this: The game is put on hold when most if not nearly all of the thousands of fans, players, umpires, broadcasters, TV camera operators and others stand and hold up placards with the names of their loved ones affected by cancer. “Stand Up to Cancer” is the name of the tribute.
And you might know about what happens at the end of the first quarter at each University of Iowa home football game. Fans of both teams, players on both teams and their coaches stop, turn toward the adjacent University of Iowa Children’s Hospital and wave at the children and their parents who, behind huge windows, wave back.
Does anyone know which of these folks are MAGA supporters? Progressives? Undecideds? Anti-this or anti-that? Pro-this or pro-that? Not that I can tell.
In moments like these, does anyone care? Does it matter? We should remind ourselves of this when stuff hits the fan, and it will, no matter what the outcome in the coming days and weeks.
Dick Schwartz, St. Louis Park
ELECTION DAY
It’s decision time
Dear undecided voters: Game over. No overtime. Make a decision. Go vote.
Paul R. Johnson, Minnetonka
•••
Get out the vote! Or not. Many people have recently received an official-looking “Voting Report Card” from the Center for Voter Information. The flyer reports your voting record for 2016 to 2022 — whether you voted, not who you voted for.
The CVI flyer does correctly state that who you vote for is private, but whether or not you vote is a matter of public record. It then adds, “We will be reviewing these records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting.”
These are odd tactics for an organization that claims to be encouraging voter turnout. Is it a stretch to imagine that the CVI is actually trying to discourage people from voting?
A Google search reveals that the Center for Voter Information (centerforvoterinformation.org) is a partner of the Voter Participation Center, “both founded to provide resources and tools to help voting-eligible citizens register and vote in upcoming elections.”
A “Register to Vote” tab on the CVI’s polished website asks for your email address and ZIP code. Why does the CVI need my email address to link me to voter registration information?
This is either an effort to discourage voting or an abysmally bad effort to encourage voting. No harm done? I’m not sure. I wish a skilled reporter would investigate.
In any case, please vote. Take pride in your voting record, but do not worry about anyone knowing how you voted.
J. Fonkert, Roseville
•••
It’s past time to change our voting system. Here’s our current system: Nov. 5 is Election Day. On Dec. 11, states certify their appointment of electors. On Dec. 17, electors in each state meet in their state to cast their votes. On Dec. 25, electoral votes must be received. On Jan. 3, the new Congress is sworn in. On Jan. 6, Congress counts the electoral votes. Jan. 20 is Inauguration Day.
Technology has made this system outdated. Also, there’s a lot of time to create some mischief.
Now consider a proposed popular-vote option: Nov. 5, Election Day; Nov. 10, each state submits their vote totals to the Senate; Nov. 12, the Senate counts each states’ vote totals and declares the winner; first Thursday in January, Inauguration Day.
Now, there are a lot of people much smarter than me, and I hope someone out there can edify me as to why a popular-vote option is not superior to our current system. Yes, it will take a constitutional amendment, but to me that’s not an argument.
Doug Jensen, Minnetonka
NATIVE HISTORY
Baby steps, but at least we’re moving
Many thanks to Prof. Anton Treuer for his piece in Monday’s edition (“On the Biden apology for Native American boarding schools,” Strib Voices, Nov. 4). As a non-Native, it’s been my privilege to volunteer with the Minneapolis Native community for almost two decades. In that experience, I found an ethos that was so compatible with my upbringing as an upper-middle-class white person. Treuer’s perspective on President Joe Biden’s apology told it like it is: a small first step toward reconciliation with our Native brethren — but an authentic, sincere, important step. And underlying Treuer’s comments is the broader theme of Native tradition that puts community above the individual, selflessness above self. Yes, he says, if you’re a Native person whose bitterness is so overwhelming that you cannot accept Biden’s apology, so be it. But don’t be an impediment against this small step toward progress. And to the non-Native community that is discomforted by Biden’s exposure of our genocidal behavior toward Indigenous peoples, Treuer’s subtext is simple. “Shutting up” about this embarrassing past isn’t going to make it disappear. Finally, as a teacher, and in fine Native tradition, Treuer employs storytelling as a didactic tool. His metaphor of a baby taking their first steps, and the fine future that lies ahead, is so perfect.
In these anxious, stressful times, a positive message from our president and from a member of the Native community is so uplifting. Again, thank you.
Richard Masur, Minneapolis
ANIMAL SHELTERS
The complexity of the no-kill debate
As a veterinarian with a doctoral degree in ethology/animal behavior, and having been involved in animal rescue and sheltering in several countries for over 50 years, I was most distressed by the news that the animal shelter in Mankato is virtually closed (“Dispute shutters animal shelter,” Nov. 4). I have deep respect and sympathy for all who work in animal shelter operations where they face the reality of having to euthanize some dogs whose aggressive behavior is unmanageable and also un-adopted cats for lack of space and resources.
Some shelters keep such dogs incarcerated for the rest of their lives, which is inhumane but is under the pro-life banner of “no kill.” Un-adopted cats, under this same banner, are released in many communities across the U.S. to fend for themselves bringing an adverse impact on wildlife, a risk to public health and, for them, too often a slow death from diseases and injuries. These are all forms of cruelty for which every board of directors of animal shelters should be held responsible when opposing euthanasia by in-house veterinary staff.
Michael W. Fox, Golden Valley
TAYLOR SWIFT AND BILLIE EILISH
Why gin up a rivalry?
I’m addicted to reading the paper over breakfast, and I look forward to sharing snippets with my 12- and 15-year-old daughters while doing so. The 12-year-old is a Swiftie, and I admire both artists, so the piece “Why Billie Eilish is more important than Taylor Swift” (Nov. 4) hit the mark to spark some spirited conversation, which was surely the point. I only wish I could capture her withering tone, which went something like this: “The whole point of that article is that Billie Eilish deserves more attention, which is fine. But it’s just stupid to pit her against Taylor Swift.” She didn’t add, but I will, that it’s sadly all too typical for a middle-aged man to pit such gifted young women against each other. I am sure columnist Neal Justin is getting the deluge of reaction he no doubt intended. Too bad he resorted to such a cheap trick!
Lars Negstad, Minneapolis
