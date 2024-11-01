Treuer: On the Biden apology for Native American boarding schools

Instead of looking at the apology for what it isn’t, we should look at the apology for what it is — an opportunity to set a new tone for our country and start a healing journey. I understand Native folks who want things to move faster and differently. But it won’t lead to healing to take 500 years of shut-up culture and answer it with retorts of “shut up.” Nobody can or should be compelled to accept an apology if they don’t feel it; but nobody should be compelled to reject one if they do. It will serve everyone best if we engage with reconciliation in spite of the impulse to pull away. And non-Native folks will need to push through fear and shame to lean in with us. The only way through this is together.