Rash: Trump is risking America’s — and Minnesota’s — key relationship with Canada

“The United States and Minnesota in particular have gained tremendously from this international relationship, both on trade and international investment,” said Bradley McDonald, who teaches the Humphrey School’s global economics course. McDonald, who has held roles with the U.S. government, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization, said that “it would be a harmful and painful adjustment to stop that sort of a relationship, certainly in the extreme, and anything in that direction is a negative — it causes higher prices, supply chain disruptions — and I just don’t see why we want to do that when we have gained so much from that relationship.”