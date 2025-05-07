Rash: Trump is risking America’s — and Minnesota’s — key relationship with Canada

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Cold fronts are supposed to come from Canada, not the other way around.
But preceding President Donald Trump’s meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump sent a frosty message on his Truth Social account, saying in part that although he wanted to work with his Canadian counterpart, the U.S. is “subsidizing” Canada by $200 billion a year and gives the country “FREE” military protection.
Trump then wrote: “We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, the only question of consequence.”
Carney, quietly exuding his characteristic competence and confidence that along with an anti-Trump sentiment led his Liberal Party in late April to a stunning come-from-behind victory, did soon arrive for a meeting that was warmer than Trump’s cold note. But the tension was evident in several exchanges, including on what shouldn’t be a question of consequence: Canada’s sovereignty, which has been challenged by Trump’s rhetoric (indeed, insults), including calling Canada the “51st state” and Carney’s predecessor “governor” instead of acknowledging his stature as prime minister. Beyond internet trolling, the international trade and diplomatic hostility has led many on both sides of the border to conclude that Trump wants to try to annex Canada.
Carney diplomatically turned to Trump’s business background in saying, “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are not for sale.” Referencing the White House itself as well as Buckingham Palace, Carney continued that Canada “won’t be for sale, ever.”
“Never say never,” Trump retorted.