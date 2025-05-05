Olson: Rep. Angie Craig enters U.S. Senate race ready to upset seniority, decorum

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig started talking about problems with slow mail in her south-central suburban Twin Cities district a couple of years ago, I might have rolled my eyes and chalked it up to a swing-district incumbent chasing clout for a re-election campaign.
It‘s a formula that can work: The politician targets an unpopular institution and then gets credit for taking it on, regardless of whether they accrue tangible results.
I’ve been surprised at how doggedly Craig kept at it, surveying constituents, tracking delivery problems, pushing for increased staffing and a new post office near the Farmington-Lakeville border.
She’s willing to take on giants, but that wasn’t the point she was making when she brought up mail delivery on Saturday in her official U.S. Senate campaign kickoff at The Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis.
She wanted to talk about representation. She recalled how a reporter asked why she kept returning to New Prague, a city she helped get on the list for a new post office, when she receives only 30% of the vote there.
Craig said, “Well, as it turns out, my job as a United States representative is to represent everyone — even if they don’t always agree with me.”