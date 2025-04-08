Residents in these south metro suburbs are still fed up with mail delays

Lisa Makowski’s neighbors don’t always see eye-to-eye on everything, but there’s one issue many can get behind.
“One of the biggest problems in Lakeville, Minnesota, is that people don’t get their mail,” she said.
There are those, like Makowski, who occasionally open their mailbox to find neighbors’ packages. But perhaps the most common gripe about mail in the 76,000-person suburb is that it sometimes doesn’t arrive for days.
“I’m of the generation [that expects] mail to come whether it’s raining or windy or snowing,” she said. “That is simply not true in Lakeville.”
For years, residents in Lakeville, Apple Valley, Eagan and other communities have complained about widespread service delays — of three, four, even five days. And the problem persists, neighbors say, with many losing hope that their mail will ever be reliably delivered.
A recent performance report found only 79% of first-class, two-day mail in the Minnesota-North Dakota region arrived on time. That’s eight points below the national target of 87% set by the Postal Service.
In a statement, a USPS spokesman said mail delivery service in the south metro is current and on time, noting that the service acts swiftly to resolve resident complaints when they arise at post offices, through online forms and on social media.
“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers,” the statement reads.