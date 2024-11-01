Mankato animal shelter ‘soft closed’ after blowout with board

Trouble at the animal shelter, which has contracted with the city for animal care services since 2020, burst into the open at a BENCHS board meeting about the shelter in mid-October. Attendees, armed with a petition, demanded the resignation of two board members, a report from the Mankato Free Press said. Staff at BENCHS — short for Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society — accused the board of overreach and ignoring recommendations to euthanize dogs with irreparable behavioral issues that had bitten workers, the report said. BENCHS has had a mass exodus of staff, including the executive director, shelter manager and several key employees.