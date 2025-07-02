Readers Write: The budget bill, the Democrats’ future, Vance Boelter’s religiosity

•••
July 1 was an extremely significant day in the United States Senate. Fifty members of that august body gave up any pretense that they were public servants and voted for a bill that they admitted was poorly crafted, mean-spirited and financially ruinous to the country. They supported this abomination because President Donald Trump snapped his fingers and demanded that his sycophants come to heel. They supported it because they were cowards and feared the wrath of a felon and man liable for sexual abuse.
In 1950, Sen. Margaret Chase Smith wrote “A Declaration of Conscience” as a way to oppose Sen. Joseph McCarthy and his bullying. Everyone should read that speech. Perhaps it will help us remember that once we had politicians who had courage and deserved our respect.
Timothy McLean, Blaine
•••
As the U.S. House races to pass the largest Medicaid cut in history, Minnesota’s rural representatives, including my congressman, Pete Stauber, are poised to do irreparable damage to every rural town in their districts. Hiding behind the false fantasy of “fraud and abuse,” they are not only going to rip health care from the working poor, children, the elderly and disabled, but will be crippling rural hospitals, medical clinics and nursing homes through loss of revenue, uncompensated care when the uninsured show up at the emergency room and the flow of federal dollars that flow directly to hospitals and clinics. These facilities mean life or death to residents and rural communities.
In the nearby city of Cook, Minn., population just over 500, over 468 folks signed a petition to Stauber, begging him not to support this budget bill. Folks from the entire political spectrum are literally begging the person who supposedly works for them to not deal a death blow to their town. This concern hits every small town in Minnesota.