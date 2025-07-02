Readers Write: The budget bill, the Democrats’ future, Vance Boelter’s religiosity

A June 28 letter to the editor criticizing religious people in the context of Vance Boelter is filled with disinformation. He wants this “paper to name the deadly threat posed by the deranged followers of apocalyptic ideologies.” One, he doesn’t tell this paper how to identify who is “deranged.” In this case it couldn’t have been done. Hamline University Violence Prevention Project Executive Director Jillian Peterson says Boelter doesn’t “fit any sort of profile or traditional warning signs.” Two, this paper reports that Boelter’s current church is completely opposed to everything he did, and that the school where he learned theology said, “We are absolutely aghast and horrified that a [Christ for the Nations Institute] alumnus is the suspect. This is not who we are. This is not what we teach. This is not what we model.” As for the letter writer’s comment criticizing a “nice church filled with those nice people all dressed up in nice clothes,” that describes the Basilica where former President Joe Biden attended the funeral of Rep. Melissa Hortman.