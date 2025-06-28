Readers Write: Vance Boelter, academia, starter homes, capitalism

The piece profiling the alleged killer of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her spouse offers a subtly distorted image of a terrorist. If this killer were (fill in the blank) Muslim, Black, Hispanic, Somali, Hmong, Jewish, Hindu or other ethnic or religious minority, the reporting would be very different. It’s time for this publication to recognize and name the deadly threat posed by the deranged followers of apocalyptic ideologies for what they are and the menace posed by the continued normalization of this behavior. Children raised to believe in magic, threatened with damnation and hellfire, repressed by rigid authority and then offered weapons of war, do precisely what we might expect. This meticulously planned attack lays bare a plan that was a lifetime in the making. Similar behavior can be observed in places like Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and any number of other places around the globe that we view with horror while we foster the same conditions just down the road in that nice church filled with those nice people all dressed up in nice clothes.