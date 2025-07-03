Asian pop culture is having its moment in Minnesota

At Moona Moono, a new Minneapolis boutique for all things cool and Asian, teenagers wander in asking where they can find the “jelly cat.” It’s a wobbly heap of vegan gelatin, shaped like a cat (because: cuteness), and it sort of dances when you shake it on a plate. Then you eat it.
Demand for this jiggly feline, popularized on TikTok, is just one example of how social media is collapsing the distance between East Asian trends and a voracious American market. Retail ventures like Moona Moono are seizing on the global virality of Asian pop culture.
In this light-filled corner store (the former Paper Source in Uptown) you can get recommendations on Korean beauty masks, touch Japanese stationery, hold a Hori Hori gardening knife in the palm of your hand, and treat yourself to a peach tea ashotchu — a summery iced tea with a shot of espresso that’s all the rage in Seoul.
“It used to be that trends would move West to East,” said the store’s owner, Angie Lee, citing historic examples ranging from McDonald’s to Britney Spears. “Now you’re seeing trends move East to West.”
In Minnesota, it’s never been easier to access Asian and Asian American food and culture. The number of bubble tea and mochi donut stands, hot pot and Korean BBQ restaurants, Daiso shops (Japanese dollar stores), Asia-based bakeries, Japanese-style claw machine arcades and retailers that sell Labubu blind boxes has exploded in the past year or two alone.
In Uptown, you can order spiked boba tea and Taiwanese street food at L2, an Asian American speakeasy. At the Eat Street Crossing food hall on July 5, you can jam to the beats of Vietnamese EDM as part of Saigon Nights.
But save your appetite for the following weekend. On July 11-13 at the Mall of America, you can check out Panda Fest, billed as one of the largest outdoor Asian food festivals in the United States.
Shifting palates in the Midwest
As a middle-aged Asian Minnesotan, I’m thrilled — and stunned.