Readers Write: Remembering the Hortmans. Iran

Thank you to the Hortman family for letting us grieve with you.

June 30, 2025 at 10:29PM
Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert, lie in state at the state Capitol in St. Paul on June 27, 2025.
State Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert, lie in state at the Capitol in St. Paul on June 27. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I would like to thank Sophie and Colin Hortman and the entire Hortman and Haluptzok families for allowing the people of Minnesota to grieve Melissa and Mark Hortman and their dog, Gilbert, by having them lie in state at the Capitol. It was a beautiful setting. I needed it more than I realized. It was a great sacrifice in a period of intense pain to open this moment to the public.

Others have paid tribute to the accomplishments of Mark and Melissa. I will only add that in my handful of meetings with Melissa at the Capitol, I found her to be rooted in her passion to do good for the people of Minnesota and someone who cared very deeply about people. It’s clear that she and Mark have passed on these values and qualities to their children.

Once again, thank you.

David Greene, St. Paul

I was touched to see former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris among the many dignitaries present at the moving memorial service for Melissa and Mark Hortman and their beloved golden retriever, which I was privileged to be able to watch virtually (“In sorrow, honoring a legacy of service,” June 29). It brought me to tears. Those whose lives were so senselessly and brutally snuffed out before their time shall never be forgotten by the many individuals of goodwill and good heart who are the backbone of our country.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Penn.

IRAN

A risky, uncertain undertaking

I find it interesting that the administration has vociferously defended the bombing of the Iranian nuclear sites (“Iran downplays strikes in private call,” June 30). History shows that bombing campaigns rarely have the effect government leadership claims. Since the advent of aerial bombing campaigns in the last century, there have been more failures than successes. The Germans failed to bomb England into submission, the Japanese failed to sink the fleet at Pearl Harbor, the Allies failed to bomb the Germans into surrender, we failed to bomb North Vietnam into submission. The Russians failed to bomb the Afghans into surrender and are failing in Ukraine. We could argue about the impact of the air war in Iraq. The only air campaign that led to surrender was the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

History has shown us that bombing campaigns are not as effective as advertised and can lead to a dangerous future that may prolong the conflict with Iran.

Jim Smola, Apple Valley

Rather than listening to the intelligence assessment on whether the airstrikes on the nuclear facilities in Iran were a success or a failure, President Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seem to be more intent on vilifying the Democrats and the press for leaking top-secret information about the operation. Trump and those in his administration seem to be in total lockstep on the idea that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were, in their words, completely “obliterated.” Trump seemingly believes that the armed forces in this country are for his personal entertainment and self-glorification, instead of to be in service to the American people. As the late President Ronald Reagan once said about assessing any military strike or operation, you must first and foremost “Trust, but verify.”

Gary Langendorf, Minneapolis

Leaks? Clean your own house, Mr. President. You provide the most intelligence to foreign governments daily with your endless social postings and musings and confirm the conclusion that nothing you say can be trusted for more than a few hours. You have succeeded in uniting a whole lot of countries to distrust U.S. policy and diplomacy while gutting research and social programs that save lives here and abroad.

How many examples does it take to clarify this? Hegseth, if in active military duty, would have been court-martialed for using an unsecure messaging app about the attacks on Yemen, a lucky leak for the American public with no consequence from the White House. After the Defense Intelligence Agency (the military wing of intelligence services) reported that U.S. bombing slowed uranium processing in Iran by a few months, rather than annihilating nuclear capability, you erupted again, denying that report and excluding your own director of national security from the next intelligence briefing, perhaps because she reported to Congress that there was no intelligence suggesting Iran was close to development of nuclear-grade weapons. Now the White House has declared a “war” on leakers as justification to fail to inform Congress of military plans, as constitutionally required. As Congress was never informed, how exactly could information have been leaked from anyone in Congress?

When you choke information, you choke democracy. I hope congressional representatives from both parties are finally willing to confront bully tactics with reason.

Janis Bibee, Anoka

After preparation by the Israelis, our military has conducted a highly complex and precise mission, an exceptional accomplishment we can all acknowledge. Trump quickly claimed, without verification, obliteration of Iran’s nuclear capability, declared a truce and took a victory lap when victory is not yet assured. He and the Republicans are dismissing any intelligence suggesting otherwise. A quick victory and exit is for Trump a political necessity. Iran and its proxies are a malignant force whose goal is to extinguish Israel and the Jews and who wish death to Americans. America’s entry into the war will only harden that. Perhaps Iran will now negotiate a verifiable agreement — that would be good. The truce is welcome as long as it holds. With luck that will be until Iran resumes steps toward a nuclear weapon.

It helps that Trump summoned the courage to tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to turn the planes around and observe the truce. It has been so tiresome to see Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin play him for the fool. Perhaps he could be equally forceful with Putin?

No one wants Iran to have nuclear weapons. Whether we have obliterated or just delayed them, even Republicans acknowledge that we cannot bomb away Iran’s knowledge and will to build one. Hopefully Trump’s actions will be more productive than when he said North Korea could not have a nuclear weapon. Was he acting with the courage other presidents have lacked, or was he displaying ignorance of foreign affairs and diplomacy? The jury is out. One cannot help but think this will end badly for us. Attacks on our troops in the Middle East? Blocking oil tankers at the Strait of Hormuz? Cyberattacks in the U.S.? Even if we like the outcome, this was not Pearl Harbor. How does our attacking Iran, because we can, differ ethically from Putin’s invading Ukraine because he can?

Curtis Keller, Maplewood

In regard to Trump holding steadfast to the misguided belief that his bombs did the job in Iran, it’s not just incompetence, it’s a threat. When a leader refuses to absorb intelligence and adapt, clinging instead to hollow declarations of victory, the consequences are dangerous.

This isn’t strength; it’s stubbornness masquerading as resolve. America cannot afford a leader who ignores facts, silences dissent and doubles down on delusion. We need someone who leads with clarity and courage. Not someone who plugs their ears, stomps their feet and demands the world conform to their narrative.

Paul Niebeling, Minneapolis

