Readers Write: Remembering the Hortmans. Iran

•••
I would like to thank Sophie and Colin Hortman and the entire Hortman and Haluptzok families for allowing the people of Minnesota to grieve Melissa and Mark Hortman and their dog, Gilbert, by having them lie in state at the Capitol. It was a beautiful setting. I needed it more than I realized. It was a great sacrifice in a period of intense pain to open this moment to the public.
Others have paid tribute to the accomplishments of Mark and Melissa. I will only add that in my handful of meetings with Melissa at the Capitol, I found her to be rooted in her passion to do good for the people of Minnesota and someone who cared very deeply about people. It’s clear that she and Mark have passed on these values and qualities to their children.
Once again, thank you.
David Greene, St. Paul
•••
I was touched to see former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris among the many dignitaries present at the moving memorial service for Melissa and Mark Hortman and their beloved golden retriever, which I was privileged to be able to watch virtually (“In sorrow, honoring a legacy of service,” June 29). It brought me to tears. Those whose lives were so senselessly and brutally snuffed out before their time shall never be forgotten by the many individuals of goodwill and good heart who are the backbone of our country.