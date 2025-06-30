Readers Write: Remembering the Hortmans. Iran

No one wants Iran to have nuclear weapons. Whether we have obliterated or just delayed them, even Republicans acknowledge that we cannot bomb away Iran’s knowledge and will to build one. Hopefully Trump’s actions will be more productive than when he said North Korea could not have a nuclear weapon. Was he acting with the courage other presidents have lacked, or was he displaying ignorance of foreign affairs and diplomacy? The jury is out. One cannot help but think this will end badly for us. Attacks on our troops in the Middle East? Blocking oil tankers at the Strait of Hormuz? Cyberattacks in the U.S.? Even if we like the outcome, this was not Pearl Harbor. How does our attacking Iran, because we can, differ ethically from Putin’s invading Ukraine because he can?