Readers Write: New motorcycle laws, the Dems vs. the DSA, Vance Boelter, the budget bill

It’s been 30 years since roundabouts were introduced in Minnesota, and too many drivers still do not know how to use them properly. Just the other day, a driver stopped abruptly in front of me in the traffic circle to check if a vehicle was approaching from the right.
With the new law allowing motorcyclists to split lanes (“Make way for motorcyclists,” July 1), I suspect that driving will become much more dangerous. Uff da!
Romy Hall, Burnsville
POLITICAL PARTIES
Dems should welcome the DSA wing
The writer of Monday’s letter to the editor “Break off into a separate party already” is wrong to believe the Democrats lost the last election because the party was rooted in “‘progressive’ dogma.” Exit polling and the data indicate that Democrats lost due to inflation fatigue and suggesting that they were perceived as not taking concerns about immigration seriously. Inflation was happening worldwide, an indication that it wasn’t under political control by Democrats, and had nothing to do with “progressive” dogma. President Donald Trump deviously blocked President Joe Biden’s bipartisan immigration reform by keeping the legislation from coming to a vote, making the Democrats look bad. Again, “progressive” dogma had nothing to do with Democrats losing on that issue. They were just outflanked by Trump.
There were the might-have-beens, not “progressive” dogma that contributed to the loss, too. Had Biden chosen not to run and had an open primary ensued, a younger candidate with fresher ideas might have emerged and won. Had the Justice Department moved quickly and put Trump on trial for his roles in the Jan. 6 attempted coup and the documents case before the election, it is hard to believe Trump would have won.
Finally, I must respond to the letter’s call to bar Democratic endorsement from anyone endorsed by the DSA. Doing that would be totally against what we Democrats stand for. We don’t want to deny our party endorsement to someone deemed too progressive. We only require that candidates and voters in our primaries agree with our basic beliefs and principles. If we barred DSA-endorsed candidates, such as Zohran Mamdani of New York, we would fail to bring in candidates who win by listening to the people and bring bold new proposals that are the wave of the future for our party.