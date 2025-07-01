Readers Write: New motorcycle laws, the Dems vs. the DSA, Vance Boelter, the budget bill

In response to the letter regarding the Democratic Socialist who won the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor, I do not think there is anything wrong with that. I am of the opinion that most of both the Democratic and Republican parties are bought and sold by big-money donors and that we need to move to an election system that is funded by smaller grassroots donations. The writer of this letter stated that progressives should have no business meddling in mainstream Democratic policy; to me, the best way to bring third-party and independent candidates into our political arena is to transition away from our presidential republic and go with a parliamentary system similar to what is used by many of America’s key allies. I know that this would require one or more constitutional amendments, but I believe that this is a sacrifice that our elected representatives must make to ensure a sane future for this nation and the world.