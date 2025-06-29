Readers Write: Democratic Socialists, immigration enforcement, choosing a college major, funding cuts

•••
It’s time to declare the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) a political party. In the meantime, local and national Democratic Party entities should deny any candidate who accepts the DSA endorsement from running as a Democrat or receiving Democratic Party endorsement or funding.
The DSA platform says its adherents want to “deepen and strengthen democracy,” but by abolishing the Senate and Electoral College as they are “undemocratic” and by rewriting the Constitution because it is “ossified.”
The platform seeks to defund and disarm the police, nationalize industries and create an entirely new Constitution, yet somehow avoid the authoritarianism that has always arisen with communist/socialist regimes.
They can only do this, they say, from within the Democratic Party. Why? Because they know and are clear that third parties have no chance of winning in the United States.
It seems to me that if you want to take over a party, you are a party. The Dems lost the White House in 2024 because its platform was rooted in “progressive” dogma that pushed center and center-left voters toward the GOP slate. However, as much I want to like them, DSA mouthpieces Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders want to further this losing proposition; I don’t want kings on the right or the left.
The Democratic National Committee needs to figure out a more centrist platform on which to gain renewed, broad voter support from the center and center-left and defeat the awful notions of the MAGA GOP and the DSA. The first step is to identify the DSA as separate political party.