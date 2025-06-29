Readers Write: Democratic Socialists, immigration enforcement, choosing a college major, funding cuts

It seems to me that if you want to take over a party, you are a party. The Dems lost the White House in 2024 because its platform was rooted in “progressive” dogma that pushed center and center-left voters toward the GOP slate. However, as much I want to like them, DSA mouthpieces Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders want to further this losing proposition; I don’t want kings on the right or the left.