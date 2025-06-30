New law allowing Minnesota motorcyclists to ride between lanes of traffic starts Tuesday

The phrase “Start Seeing Motorcycles” has long been used to remind drivers to watch out for bikers on the roads, and that guidance will become even more important starting Tuesday when a new Minnesota law allows those on two wheels to legally ride between lanes of traffic.
“Putting motorcycles between two vehicles changes conditions of the road,” said Mike Bryant, an attorney with the Bradshaw & Bryant law firm, which represents motorcyclist crash victims.
Minnesota will become only the sixth state to legally allow the maneuvers, joining California, Colorado, Montana, Arizona and Utah.
On Monday, officials from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) staged a demonstration at the Eagan drivers license exam station to demonstrate “lane filtering” and “lane splitting,” the two maneuvers that will soon be allowed in Minnesota, home to 250,000 registered motorcycle owners.
“Drivers, you need to respect that riders have the right to share that lane with you,” said Mike Hanson, director of the state’s Office of Traffic Safety. “Riders, this is not a free pass for dangerous driving behaviors. Only do it when it is safe to do so.”
Lane splitting, also known as stripe riding, allows motorcyclists to travel between vehicles when traffic is moving at 25 mph or slower and go no more than 15 mph faster than the speed of traffic. Once traffic speed reaches 25 mph or faster, motorcyclists must stop sharing lanes and ride in one traffic lane.
Lane filtering allows motorcycles to slowly move between lanes of traffic when vehicles are stopped, such as at a traffic light or in a traffic jam. Bikers can go no more than 15 mph over the speed of traffic in the relevant traffic lanes and never faster than 25 mph.
Neither splitting or filtering is allowed when approaching, entering, while in or exiting a roundabout. The maneuvers also are prohibited in a marked school zone, on a freeway entrance or exit ramp or when there is a single lane of traffic in the same direction. Motorcyclists can not share lanes with motorists in work zones with only one lane available to motorists.