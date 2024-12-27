Readers Write: CPE in prison, state spending, Bryn Mawr, MPD budget, Mary Murphy

I do strongly agree with the letter writer of “MPD isn’t hurting for funds” (Readers Write, Dec. 26) who says “We need to invest in both policing and additional, appropriate alternatives.” And the budget for MPD, she suggests, sounds strong. Opengov.com says the Minneapolis Police Department budget jumped from $183 million in 2020 to $231 million in 2024. That’s roughly a 26% increase. However, I disagree with the author that this is a good amount of funding. It’s very little if you consider that inflation from 2020 to 2024 has been about 20%, meaning MPD’s budget has increased only about 5% in real money in the years since 2020. How will 5% pay for steep but necessary increases in city police salaries to keep them competitive with suburban ones (where the job often is safer)? How will it pay for getting a full police force back onto our streets? How will 5% fund sorely needed additional alternatives to prevent lawbreaking before it happens? If we want a safer city, then instead of “defunding,” we must fund more and also reform. Doing both requires a much higher MPD budget.