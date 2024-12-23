Vanessa Dayton wanted to build a house in the Bryn Mawr woods. Then the neighbors found out.

“I wanted to build a sustainable urban farmstead for myself and to educate others in what’s left of my life, then to pass on to the community. It seems very clear to me that the neighbors, via the city, intend to stop that. At this point, the most mindful thing to do would be to clean up the city’s mess and donate to an affordable housing nonprofit that can be trusted to build sustainable family homes. Maybe for descendants of communities historically displaced or underserved by the governments of Minneapolis and Minnesota?”