Brehm: Actually, the DFL deserves complete credit for the budgetary mess Minnesota finds itself in

Finally, like every big entity looking at a rough financial future, a personnel belt-tightening is in order. The 2023 legislative session alone added thousands of new hires to the already titanic workforce employed by the state, which constitutes the third-largest employer in Minnesota. To make matters worse, many state employees got a generous 5.5% pay bump last year and an additional 4.5% raise this year — wage growth that is outpacing the private sector. And according to the Center of the American Experiment, Democrats have also added an astonishing 173 state employees working in DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) alone. I am all for racial, cultural and political diversity within our institutions, but we don’t need so many full-time roles to accomplish that. While there are thousands of talented and hardworking state employees who serve our citizenry well, Minnesota’s bureaucracy has grown too large. It can and must be thinned.