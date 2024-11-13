Rash: Senate must thoroughly, thoughtfully vet Hegseth

“The confirmation of nominees is one of the most important responsibilities we have, and it’s a big part of our system of checks and balances,” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar told me on Monday amid news of Trump’s first wave of cabinet nominees. Loyalty like the kind Hegseth has showed to Trump is a factor for any prospective presidential appointment, but Klobuchar said it’s crucial that cabinet candidates are evaluated “in a normal fashion, which is to say: Is this someone who’s qualified to do their work, and are they going to live up to the expectations of running that department?”