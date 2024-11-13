As President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration comes into clearer focus, one newly announced Cabinet pick may ring a bell for several Minnesotans. Trump has tapped “Fox and Friends” host Pete Hegseth to run the Department of Defense.
5 things to know about Minnesotan Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary
The Forest Lake Area High grad is a prominent Fox News personality.
While he’s known to most of America as a Fox News personality, here are five things we learned from the Star Tribune archives and other media reports about Hegseth:
He grew up in Forest Lake
Hegseth graduated from Forest Lake Area High School in 1999, where he played football and basketball. He went on to attend Princeton University on an ROTC scholarship, where he continued playing basketball.
Hegseth served in the Army
Hegseth joined the Army after he graduated from Princeton and served with the 101st Airborne in 2005-06, according to the Star Tribune archives. In 2005, the then-lieutenant spoke to the newspaper about the conditions of the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, where he defended the facility against criticism.
“Photographers sometimes take pictures that make it look like American soldiers are putting the detainees in dog cages,” he told Star Tribune columnist Katherine Kersten. “That’s very misleading.”
A year before that, three British Muslim prisoners had reported several instances of torture, forced drugging and religious persecution.
He founded a political advocacy organization for veterans
Hegseth was the founder and longtime executive director of Vets for Freedom, a group that advocates for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. In 2008, the Star Tribune reported that Forest Lake Area High School withdrew from an event organized by Hegseth over concerns that it would be overly political.
The organization’s website stated that the National Heroes Tour was about “rallying the country to complete the missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.” When a Star Tribune reporter asked Hegseth if that line could be construed as political, he said the group would agree not to promote the “progress made in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
Hegseth ran for Senate here in Minnesota
In 2012, Hegseth mounted a bid for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. At 31, he was one year past the age requirement to run for the office. Then the executive director of the political advocacy organization Vets For Freedom, Hegseth withdrew from the race just after the party convention in May.
The party’s eventual nominee, Kurt Bills, lost to Amy Klobuchar that November.
He once joked that he hasn’t washed his hands in a decade
Back in 2019, Hegseth went viral for claiming he hadn’t washed his hands in 10 years because he didn’t believe germs existed. His “Fox and Friends” cohosts had just given him a hard time about eating day-old pizza on set. That’s when Hegseth said his New Year’s resolution was to say things on-camera that he usually reserved for backstage.
Related Coverage
PoliticsTrump's defense choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host's experience
“Germs are not a real thing,” Hegseth said. “I can’t see them. Therefore, they’re not real.”
He later revealed that he was joking.
The Forest Lake Area High grad is a prominent Fox News personality.