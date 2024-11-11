Rash: Senate should keep its check on cabinet nominees

Just as notable are those on the “no” list: Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo will not be part of his new administration, Trump posted on his social media platform. Haley served as U.N. ambassador and Pompeo had stints as CIA director and secretary of state under Trump. They were two of the more consistent, competent cabinet members during Trump’s term from 2017-2021. But Haley ran against Trump in the GOP primaries, drawing enough traditional Republicans that the voting cohort began to be referred to as “Haley Republicans.” Meanwhile, Pompeo publicly mulled a run but opted out.