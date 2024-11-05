Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar faces Republican Royce White on Tuesday

Klobuchar has pitched herself as a pragmatist, someone who’s worked with Republicans throughout her career to lower prescription drug prices, help veterans and advocate for more housing and child care. White has portrayed himself as a disrupter of the status quo, saying he’s running for the Senate to “close the border, pay back the debt and stop getting involved in forever wars.” He is the first Black candidate to be endorsed by a major party in Minnesota for U.S. Senate.